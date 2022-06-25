National Cathedral: Government can't build it, they'll only steal and waste money - Kofi Bentil

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Construction work stalls on Cathedral over unavailability of funds



North Tongu MP claims government has blown nearly GH₵200 million on project so far



Ghanaians ask government to prioritise other needs



Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has suggested that the government will be incapable of completing the now controversial National Cathedral of Ghana project.



According to him, the government did not have the men, money or needed funds to complete the project adding that allocated funds will be stolen.



In a June 25 post on his Facebook timeline, the lawyer suggested that the National Cathedral project has become a mess.



“Breaking Cathedral News. They can’t build it!!! They will just waste and steal the money!! They neither have the men, the money nor the time!! It’s a sordid mess,” Kofi Bentil wrote on his Facebook page.



The construction of the National Cathedral project has come under criticism following reports that the state was sinking public funds into it.



According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a cumulative GH₵200 million has so far been expended on the project.



Meanwhile, work has stalled on the project due to the unavailability of funds.



