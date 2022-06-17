National Cathedral: Even God and Satan know the economy is stupid, fix it – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has chastised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and members of his government for prioritizing the construction of the National Cathedral over other pressing needs of the country.



According to him, it is ‘murderous’ for the state to be funding the project amidst the current economic downturn.



While urging the government to fix the economy, Franklin Cudjoe called for the scrapping of taxes on fuel to save lives amidst the surge in the price of the commodity.



“Fuel prices have gone up again. Slashing taxes on fuel is the sensible thing to do to save lives. It is murderous to spend such taxes on a Cathedral amidst economic paralysis. Even God and Satan know the economy is stupid. Fix it,” he tweeted.



The National Cathedral project has received public backlash in recent weeks following revelations that the government provided seed funding for it contrary to its earlier position that funding for the project will be drawn from the Christian community.



North MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed that the government has so far blown nearly GH₵200 million of state funds on the project.



In the midst of the Cathedral conversation, fuel prices have also gone up with some OMCs selling a litre of diesel at GH₵13



GPRTU has also threatened to increase transport fares as it argues that it is bearing the brunt of the increase in fuel prices.