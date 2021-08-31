National Cathedral: Chief Imam was pressurized to donate - Haruna Attah

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

• Haruna Attah says the National Chief Imam was pressured to donate towards the construction of the National Cathedral



• Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu donated 50,000 cedis last week



• The veteran journalist wants the Chief Imam to be shielded from politics



A former High Commission of Ghana to Namibia, Ambassador Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Haruna Attah, has averred that the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, was pressured into making a donation towards the construction of the National Cathedral.



Haruna Attah, who described the National Catherdral as a political venture, claimed the Chief Imam should never be allowed to indulge in activities that will put him in bad light.



Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu donated GH¢50,000 last week when two leaders of the Christian clergy paid a courtesy call on him on Thursday, August 26.



But in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Citi FM, Harruna Attah urged people close to the Chief Imam to insulate him from making such political advances.



He said “The Chief Imam has been pressurized into what I term as a political gesture. I think because of his progressive years, he should be insulated from external political factors.”



He further questioned the motive behind the said courtesy call by Apostle Onyinah and Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle.



“What is the objective to pay a courtesy call on him, when did they start paying a courtesy call on him?”



Government and religious leaders have called on the public and corporate institutions to voluntarily contribute to the project.



However, many Ghanaians have raised concerns about government building a religious monument at a time when there are deplorable roads, dilapidated schools and economic hardship in the country.







