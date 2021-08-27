National Cathedral: Chief Imam’s GHC50,000 donation not from Bawumia – Aide

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheik Osmanu Nunu Sharubutu, has vehemently denied claims that Vice President Bawumia gave him the GHC50,000 cash he (Imam) donated towards the construction of the National Cathedral.



The Chief Imam made the donation when the chairman and members of the board of trustees of the National Cathedral paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on the successful completion of the National mosque today, Thursday, August 26, 2021.



The spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaibu in a Citi News interview said the gesture was to further deepen the peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in the country.



According to him, the donation by the Chief Imam is to demonstrate the mutual cooperation that exists between Ghanaians of all religious faith.



But some social media users have claimed that the Chief Imam’s cash came from Vice President Bawumia.



However, responding to the claims in an interview with Kasapa News‘ Akwasi Nsiah, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaibu denied the claim and described it as insulting.



“This can only be a figment of somebody’s imagination, how can somebody even think like that. This is absolutely false, there are so many kind gestures that the Chief Imam has done without support from politicians.



It is true that the Chief Imam has a relationship with all past government and the current one but he was Chief Imam before all these governments came to power.



No politician gives him money to buy food for the hundreds of people who come to his home every day and he does the same also during Ramadan. Yes, he sometimes gets donations but he’s also a self-made man and it is not for us to probe how he gets resources.



This claim that Vice President Bawumia gave Chief Imam the GHC50,000 cash he donated towards the building of the National Cathedral is so disrespectful.”