National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo is disgracing religious leaders – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief Scribe of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bringing the image of respectable religious leaders in the country into disrepute.



He disclosed that the President conned them into believing that the construction of the National Cathedral was not going to be funded by the state which turned out to be a fat lie.



“What hurts me is the fact that Nana Addo through this project is destroying the good image of men of God and respected people in the society. It really hurts me”. Mr. Asiedu Nketia said this in an interview on TV XYZ monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to winning the 2016 elections disclosed that he had a pact with God to build a temple in his honor should he emerge victorious.



When it was time for the President to begin the project, he categorically stated at the sod-cutting that the funding of the Cathedral was not going to come from the state, but rather from churches and other donor agencies adding that the only support was for the state to offer land for the project.



But a few years down the line, a leaked document from the Ministry of Finance quoted an amount of GHC25 million of state resources being committed to the building of the said cathedral.



Speaking about this sad development, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia observed that the president’s action has brought disgrace to the respected men of God who led the campaign for the cathedral to be established.



According to Mr. Asiedu Nketia, the President “lured all those men of God for them to come together and accepted the fact that the government was not going to fund the cathedral and also for them to believe that, funding was going to come from fundraising and donors.”



He argued that people of high reputation in the country are supposed to give counsel to leaders and also help in the settlement of disputes so that the country would not have to depend on international communities for that purpose.



“But considering how the president is bringing their image into disrepute, it would difficult for people to offer them the credibility to perform such integral role.” He noted



Meanwhile, a member of the Trustees for the National Cathedral Pastor Mensa Otabil Founder of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) resigned recently.