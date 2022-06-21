National Cathedral: Ablakwa cites Godfred Dame for conflict of interest

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

The controversy surrounding the construction of a National Cathedral for Ghana keeps growing by the day with several names being cited amidst various allegations.



Latest to be cited by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okodzeto Ablakwa is the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.



According to the MP who has become a staunch critic of the project, Godfred-Dame may have dabbled in a conflict of interest when he (Godfred-Dame) as a Deputy Attorney General who served on the board of the Public Procurement Authority, was also registered as a Secretary for the National Cathedral when it was incorporated on July 18, 2019.



He noted that the then deputy attorney general while in a position of conflict of interest, participated in board meetings of the Public Procurement Authority which approved Sir David Adjaye as construction advisor for the project through sole sourcing.



“It is quite revealing to observe that when the National Cathedral was incorporated on 18th July, 2019; the then Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame was registered as Secretary.



“During the same period, he served on the board of the Public Procurement Authority which approved David Adjaye’s irregular sole sourcing contract,” he shared in a Facebook post.



Describing the situation as a clear conflict of interest, Mr Ablakwa alluded that Ghana’s National Cathedral project has earned the spot as the world’s most infamous cathedral project.



“A clear conflict of interest situation, particularly from additional evidence available to us. This has fast become the world’s most infamous cathedral project,” he stated.



