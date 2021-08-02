Nat'l Cathedral: Has anyone pointed a gun to your head to donate? – Deputy MASLOC boss to critics

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Akoto, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has hit back at critics of a recent fund-raising appeal for the National Cathedral.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Afia Akoto took fault with critics of the initiative and criticized them for not being good representatives of the Christian faith.



She noted that during the fund-raising campaign for the National Mosque, people of the Muslim faith came together to support the project but in the case of the Cathedral, the Christians who she believes should be encouraging people to donate are the ones discouraging people.



She reminded the critics that Ken Ofori-Atta was succinct in his announcement that the donation is voluntary.



“I never heard our Muslim brothers & sisters complain about contributions towards the beautiful national mosque we are all proud of today. Sadly the things I am reading on this street is coming from those we think are Christians. A churchgoer can't decide for a believer, and Please who has put a gun at your hearts and heads to contribute towards the national cathedral?



“If "you" all won't support it, just shush! and allow some of us who understands what it means to be part of building it do it willingly. I pray true believers join our hearts to see to the end of this. Shalom !” her post read.



The National Cathedral is back in the news again after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta introduced a new fund-raising mechanism during the reading of the mid-Year Budget Review last week.



Ken Ofori-Atta appealed to Ghanaians to donate GH¢100 every month for the project which is scheduled for completion in March 2024.



“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily. Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolise the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building,” he said.



“This state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative, the GH¢100 a month also dubbed ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua, will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral”.



“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr Speaker and all the members of this house to join in the GH₵100











