Nat'l Cathedral: Free SHS was Akufo-Addo’s private pledge but now state-sponsored – NPP Communicator to critics

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, Ellen Ama Daaku, has justified the state’s involvement in the construction of the National Cathedral.



According to her, the ongoing conversation about the project should not be premised on whether or not it is President Nana Akufo-Addo’s private pledge to God on winning the 2016 election.



Speaking on the subject matter on Metro TV’s “Good Morning Ghana” programme on June 20, the woman’s organizer aspirant of the NPP suggested that the Free Senior High School education [which] is run by the current administration was also the president’s personal pledge to Ghanaians however being implemented using state funds upon his assumption of office.



She suggested this was being done to the benefit of all Ghanaians.



Thus, Madam Ellen Ama Daaku argued that even though the Cathedral project was the president’s personal pledge to God, it has assumed a ‘national’ outlook meriting state support.



“Free SHS was the president’s personal commitment to Ghanaian children and parents. He personally took it up on himself. In 2012 the president made an announcement that it is his belief that when he came into power all Ghanaian children should have free senior high education.



“Apart from that he also said a lot of things that he wanted to do including the National Cathedral. So you cannot tell me the National Cathedral is a private promise of the president to God. Yes, he said it was but it is a National Cathedral.



“It is for all of us just like Free SHS was a private promise that he made to Ghanaian children and he has fulfilled it. So what is this business with private promises?” she quizzed.



The National Cathedral project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of state funds being used for the project considered President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God amidst Accra's perennial flooding and an economic downturn.



According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been blown on the project.