Nat'l Chief Imam, Okoe Vanderpuje outdoor Cartel Foundation to offer healthcare

Health News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Office of the National Chief Imam and the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije have launched the Cartel Foundation, a non-profit organization which seeks to offer health care support to the underprivileged.



The outdooring of the foundation was used to provide a free health screening to over two thousand residents within the Ablekuma South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.



The free health screening and medical care was on the theme: ‘Access to Health: A Must, Not a Privilege.’



The Beneficiaries received screening for diabetes, vision, blood pressure, cholesterol, hepatitis B and other vitals by medical professionals from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and other health facilities in the capital.



Also, residents without a health insurance were registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme while those with expired membership had it renewed for them.



Mission statement



The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Henry Harry Owoo indicated that the mission of the Cartel Foundation is to improve the living standard of vulnerable people in the most deprived communities in the country.



“Our support will include access to quality education and healthcare, as well as the provision of basic human needs and social amenities to extremely poor people including people living with disabilities, widows, women and children.”



According to him, the foundation is set to make a difference in the life of the less fortunate people in communities by providing access to life’s basic needs including healthcare, quality education and other basic human needs.



He lauded the National Health Insurance Authority, Saah G Tours, TPC Pharmaceuticals, Right-way Engineering, Prestige Rental Services, Don Engineering Services, Jessy’s Prestige & Luxury Services, Dontru Ventures, True Chain Ghana Limited, HenHel Ventures, Cartel Services, Gifted Ears Ghana, I Care Eye Team, GB Pharmanoble for supporting the foundation.



Prioritize health care



The legislator Mr. Okoe Vanderpuije, while commending the leadership and management of the foundation for providing an opportunity for residents to access free health care, especially in these difficult times, urged them to Prioritize their health.



The MP advised Ghanaians to take issues concerning their health seriously, stressing the need for them to take good care of themselves to remain healthy while contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.



He also urged them to watch what they consume, making sure they exercise regularly and consistently go for check-ups.



About Cartel Foundation



The Cartel Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Cartel Group, a conglomerate made up of real estate, construction, and logistics subsidiaries.



The mission of the foundation is to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the most deprived communities across Ghana.



The foundation’s support will include access to quality education and healthcare, as well as the provision of basic human needs and social amenities.