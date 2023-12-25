Narcotics Control Commission boss allegedly ‘attacks’ wife in attempt to take custody of children

General News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

According to a report filed by myjoyonline.com on December 24, 2023, the Director of the Narcotics Control Commission, Kenneth Adu Amanfoh, in an attempt to forcibly take his children from his estranged wife, left Mrs. Adu Amanfoh with a deep cut to the wife’s hand in Kwadaso Estate, a suburb of Kumasi,



The episode saw a bystander intervene, rescuing the woman and her children, who sought refuge in a nearby church.



In an account to Luv News, Mrs. Adu Amanfoh described the moment when a black Landcruiser intercepted her car, and armed men forced her out and to the ground.



"The four men were all armed, wearing desert security camouflage uniforms, with face masks. They carried pistols and a rifle. It was when Kenneth stepped out that I identified him as my husband.



"They ordered me to get out of the car. When I got out, one of the armed men sat in my car and ordered the children to get out of my car but they said no. He ordered them to get into the Landcruiser but they declined and started crying," she told JoyNews in the interview.



The armed men are alleged to have attempted to separate the children from their mother, leading to a chaotic scene that drew a crowd.



Amidst the commotion, Kwame Fosu Appiah, a concerned resident, expressed his disapproval, highlighting the emotional distress inflicted on the children.



Appiah is reported to have confronted Amanfoh, questioning the morality of his actions and compelling him to reconsider hi actions.



Following the exchange, Amanfoh reportedly ordered his men to retreat, seizing Mrs. Amanfo's phone in the process. Unfortunately, she sustained a cut to her palm during the altercation.



The NACOC boss and his wife have been living separately for a decade, with Mrs. Amanfo asserting that she has been the sole caretaker of their children during this time.



Recent demands for custody by Amanfoh culminated in Sunday's attempt to forcibly take the children, leaving the 12 and 11-year-olds shaken.



In response to the incident, Mrs. Adu Amanfoh has filed a formal complaint with the Central Police in Kumasi, who have confirmed that they are actively investigating the matter.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.