Narcotic Commission unhappy about cannabis cultivation in Tain

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Aziz Saeed, the Bono Regional Director of the Narcotic Control Commission, has expressed concern about the cultivation of cannabis in the Tain District of the Region.



He said cannabis plantation was still prohibited in the country and warned people engaged in such illegal activities to stop or get themselves prepared to face the law.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Saeed said the Commission had expanded its scope of operation and it would very soon collaborate with the Police and other security services to clamp down on the growers.



He said the cultivation of cannabis in commercial quantities in the Tain District was contributing to rising cases of drug abuse and peddling in the region.



"The commission is, therefore, warning growers of the herbs to stop the practice or they would be arrested and prosecuted," he said.



"The laws of the country still prohibit the growing of cannabis and so under no circumstance should we allow them to cultivate the herbs and make undue profits from the illegal activity,” he said.



He, therefore, advised those engaged in such illegal activities to stop and find other alternative means of livelihood.



Mr Saeed said the commission had intensified public education on dangers and health hazards of drug abuse and peddling and advised particularly the youth to desist from the unhealthy practices.