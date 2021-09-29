Nanton DCE nominee confirmed

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Abdulai Murtada, the President's Nominee for the position of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nanton in the Northern Region, has been endorsed by Assembly Members of the area.



All the 26 Assembly Members of the Nanton District voted in favour of Mr. Murtada to confirm his nomination as the DCE for the area.



In his acceptance speech following the confirmation votes, Mr. Murtada, who is 38 years old, expressed gratitude to the President, Member of Parliament for the area, and the Assemblymembers for the confidence reposed in him.



He promised to harness the available resources in the district to accelerate the development of the area.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who addressed members prior to casting their votes, made a case for the members to endorse the Nominee to continue the good works of the President in the area.



He charged Mr. Murtada to collaborate with the local authority, institutions, and departments in the district to accelerate development.



Mr. Abubakari Hathiramani, the immediate past DCE of the area, urged the new DCE to engage broadly with stakeholders in the district to ensure its development.