Nanky takes things to the next level on 'Give Dem'

Music of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Sultan Incorporation signee, Nanky is here to disrupt your placid view with exotic visuals to his latest insertion dubbed, Give Dem.



The danceable tune is filled with buzzing bass lines and catchy hooks that synchronize with the very upbeat instrumentation radiating throughout the song.



From the exotic sceneries and models featured to the bright colors and cinematic view, the entire project ought to be one worthy of multiple awards.



Produced and mixed by the renowned sound engineer, Possigee, both audio and visuals portray excellence every step of the way.



It’s a high-budget commitment aimed at seeing a Ghanaian production match up with those on the global music market.



Nanky just proved that he deserves a seat at the table with the top skankas.



