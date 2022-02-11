Nanky puts nightlifers on ‘Cloud 9’ with dynamic new single

Music of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ever blazing rising singer-songwriter, Nanky gives fans a blast from the past with his first single of the year ‘Cloud 9’ and it’s easy to love.



Straight from Ghana’s classic Highlife archives, ‘Cloud 9’ is high off a backdrop of energetic intonations – ‘’Oh-oh-oh-oh’’ - which are sampled from Kofi B and Ofori Amponsah’s ‘Koforidua Flowers’.



Production choices aside, Nanky’s pristine vocals lean into his dancehall inclinations on the world tune, without dialing down the original song’s feel by much; a calculated move guaranteed to win over admirers of the decade-long hit.



"Cloud 9 is all about good vibes and the feeling that comes with it… 2022 is quite young and I believe there are lots of good things coming our way. Celebration is a must", Nanky shares.



Unlike his previous releases - ‘No Devil’ and ‘Give Dem’ - ‘Cloud 9’ is all about selling listeners that good feeling to match the buzzing ambience of weekend nights.



