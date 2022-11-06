Nana yɛnnka m'asɛm: Akufo-Addo is like King Pharaoh – Ato Forson

General News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in the Central Region has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as ‘King Pharaoh’ – reference to Biblical king of ancient Egypt.



According to him, Akufo-Addo’s leadership is one that Ghana has never before seen citing what he says is the vindictive and ruthless nature of the president.



Ato Forson in an interview on pro-National Democratic Congress, NDC, channel, Woezor TV, said: “We are seeing a leader of the sort that we have not seen in our lives before.



“He is like Pharoah, we are seeing a Pharoah, he is like a king, Nana yenkamasen. When you go and talk about this man, then you die finish,” he added.



Amid an economic downturn, calls for Akufo-Addo to resign has heightened with a November 5, 2022 protest dubbed ‘Kume Preko Reloaded’ making the loudest call as activists and politicians marched in Accra to press home that demand.



The government is meanwhile, grappling with an economic crisis, which along with the galamsey scourge and corruption are the major drivers for the call on Akufo-Addo to resign along with his Vice President, Mahamadu Bawumia.



What Akufo-Addo said about Ghana being in a crisis



Akufo-Addo in his October 30 address on the economy blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as causes for the country’s economic woes.



While admitting that the country was in crisis and rallying support for various government interventions to stem the tide, he said the situation was not peculiar to the country as many nations across the world were also experiencing difficulties.



“We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time.



“But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy,” he said.



But like before, President Akufo-Addo blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as causative factors for the economic woes.



