Nana Kweku Boateng III installed as Paramount Chief of New Juaben

Regional News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Correspondence from the Eastern Region



The New Juaben Traditional Area now has a new paramount chief with the stool name, Nana Kweku Boateng III.



The new chief was installed and sworn in on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the forecourt of the Yiadom Hwedie Palace in Koforidua.



His swearing-in was joyously welcomed by the entire Koforidua residents who had thronged the ceremony with jubilation.



The 51-year-old business mogul whose private name is John Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi, is the successor of the late Omanhene, Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng in Koforidua.



Nana Kweku Boateng III swore allegiance to the people of New Juaben and in turn, all the divisional chiefs and their subs also swore allegiance to the new chief.



Nana Kweku Boating III emerged as the choice of the kingmakers from among four royals who contested to be selected to ascend the vacant stool after the death of the late Oti Boateng earlier in the year.



He was carried through the streets of Koforidua amidst chants and jubilation from the townsfolks.







He was born in Koforidua on 1st March 1971 to Nana Kumnipa IV of Kwahu Tweneasehene and Obaapanin Akua Sarah of the ruling Oyoko Royal clan of New Juaben.



The new Paramount Chief of New Juaben is the eighth of his mother's 11 children and had his basic education at Madonna International School in Koforidua in 1984.



He attended St. Peter's Secondary School at Nkwatia where he obtained his O'Level with distinction. He also had his sixth form education at the New Juaben Secondary School where he obtained his A'Level qualification in 1991.



Nana Kweku Boateng III traveled to Germany to pursue Hotel Management studies at the Block House College in Hamburg and completed in 1992 after which he gained employment with Elyse Hotel in Hamburg as a Manager. He occupied the managerial position from 1992 to 2011.



He also worked at Block House Restaurant in Berlin as its Food and Beverage Manager during which he enrolled to study logistics and building services and completed in 2014.



He then set up his own company called John Gyamfi Entrūmpelung Gartenarbeit-Gebāude service headquartered in Germany with branches in Accra. He is also a farmer holding one of the largest poultry farms in Ghana.



Nana Kweku Boateng III is married with seven children.