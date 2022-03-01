Nana Kottens highlights the dangers of rumors in 'Call Girl'

Music of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: Stephan Moulo, Contributor

In 1860, George Eliot said the famous line: “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” More than 160 years later, the statement remains valid and is at the heart of Nana Kottens’ latest song, “Call Girl,” featuring Lowekey.



As a contemporary R&B artist, Kottens is a versatile performer whose voice is pure velvet and grabs your heartstrings from the first note. While the song’s title may lead many listeners to think the song is about prostitution, nothing could be further from the truth.



“We live in a society where it is inevitable to eliminate the possibilities of people spreading rumors and false stories about people,” said Kottens, a Ghana native. “The song was written out of the concept of stereotyping, gossiping, and spreading fake news about innocent people.”



While the song was released in June 2021, the official video premiered on February 4 and is quickly gaining attention from Kottens’ fans across the globe. “Call Girl” will also appear on his upcoming album, “Never Scared of Trying.”



Filmed in Indianapolis, the “Call Girl” music video highlights Kottens’ passion as he begins a relationship while rumors swirl about his new love.



“A lot of people in our society have been plagued with people spreading falsehoods about them. It’s time to take the opportunity to get to know people and what they represent without trying to judge them based on their dress, ethnicity, and so much more,” he said.



Kottens uses a melodic rhythm throughout the song, which compliments his smooth vocals to give “Call Girl” a unique sound.



To ensure the song maintained its vibrance and avoided becoming monotone, Kottens hooked up with Lowekey to rap a verse, adding an extra layer to the song’s depth.



In addition to being a singer/songwriter, he is the CEO and founder of Sound Lion Records. With a friend, Kottens created the label to promote talented African artists. He also is the co-founder of Grino Music, a newly developed music streaming app in Ghana to encourage artists to monetize their creative works.



Kottens is staying busy with his upcoming album and securing a deal for the American TV series “Charmed” to use some of his music. The industry needs to keep an eye on Kottens. He is one artist not to sleep on.



While Kottens is active in the industry in the U.S. and Africa, there is more to the man than just music. Kottens is a commissioned officer in the United States Uniform Services as a respected public health professional. His vita includes a Master of Public Health Environmental Health Science and Graduate Certificate in Industrial Hygiene, a degree in Business Management and Master of Arts Executive Leadership, and service in the U.S. Navy as a Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman Dental Assistant.



Along with his long list of past and current public service, it is easy to see why Kottens give fans a song and music video that is entertaining and provides an important message. With more songs like “Call Girl” on the horizon, Kottens is an artist to watch.



