Nana Konadu's fond memories about the late Queen Elizabeth II

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, a former First Lady of Ghana, has expressed her deepest condolences to King Charles III over the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.



According to her, the late Queen of England left a lasting impression on her when she met her for the time.



While signing the book of condolence at the British High Commission in Accra, on September 12, Nana Konadu re-echoed the words of Minnie Louise Haskins, a British poet.



She wrote: “And I said to the man who stood at the gate of the year.”



“Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown.”



And he replied:



‘Go out into the darkness and put your hand into the Hand of God. That shall be to you better than light and safer than a known way.’



“So, I went forth, and finding the Hand of God, trod gladly into the night. And He led me towards the hills and the breaking of day in the lone East.”



In praying for the departed soul of Queen Elizabeth II, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings said both Ghana and the Commonwealth are mourning the loss.



On her part, Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner, thanked the former First Lady for making time to sign the book of condolence and commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom.