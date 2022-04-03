Nana Kay urges NPP aspirants to run clean campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks

Politics of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Asante Akim South Constituency First Vice Chairman hopeful, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has called on aspirants in the party to run a clean campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks.



"All hands ought to be on deck devoid of factionalism, backbiting and personal attack to enable the party fulfilled its Breaking the Eight agenda."



"The forthcoming contest is a family contest without political enemies unlike General Elections, so we must come together to achieve our common goal of winning the 2024 General Elections," he told Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Nana Kay who is aspiring to contest for the Asante Akim South Constituency Vice Chairmanship position, therefore, called for peace to prevail in the Constituency adding that with one accord NPP will be able to maintain its parliamentary seat.



Addressing some polling station executives at different locations in the Constituency, the NPP Vice Chairman hopeful encouraged them to showcase the achievements of the NPP government.



"The main tool we are going to use to 'break the eight' is to trumpet the brilliant performance of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.



"We must rekindle our communication skills by trumpeting the NPP Government's unprecedented infrastructure development across the country.



"We should all these have been done in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. It is an opened secret that Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has performed creditably than any President in the Fourth Republic. We should therefore take advantage to sell the good news and be proud as being members of the NPP," he stressed.



He noted that the NPP has become more attractive to Ghanaians because of its brilliant performance over the past five years adding that Ghanaians have hopes that NPP can break the eight-year political cycle.



"Most of Government's programmes and policies are fully being implemented in the areas of education, health, agriculture and provision of social amenities. If we have such high profile personalities in Asante Akim South, have no excuses if we fail to deliver. It therefore behoves on us to work harder towards the 2024 Elections to make history," he stated.



Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) encouraged polling station executives as well as the foot soldiers at the grassroot level to have confidence in the leadership of NPP at the national, regional and constituency levels.