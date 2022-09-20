Nana Frimpomaa is an NPP mole in CPP – Onsy Nkrumah

Politics of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

A son of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Onsy Kwame Nkrumah has described the current National Chairman of the Convention People's Party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, as an illegitimate leader.



Speaking on Onua TV's September 20, 2022, morning show, Onsy, whose father founded the CPP, accused Madam Frimpomaa of being a stooge of the New Patriotic Party.



Onsy, the Second Vice Chairman of the CPP, levelled various accusations against the National Chairman, including receiving payments from the NPP and failing to account for the goodies.



"Nana Frimpomaa lost, but she carries herself as Chair of the party. She is one of the people sponsored by the NPP. Unfortunately, I didn't know, and I used to be close to her. Two of the officers were already aware. She has been given GH₵2.7 million, a V8, two pickups and 20 motorbikes.



"She kept the cars –the V8 she is using and the pickups for the party's use –money, motorbikes, I didn't know. I was sidelined. She said it was given to her in her personal capacity.



"₵2.7m she has kept. Some of the money was collected in bags, and two of the executives helped her carry it and subsequent ones in her account. Others to her son whom she has appointed to a position in the party," he told Captain Smart, host of the morning show.



Onsy Nkrumah pointed out that the two biggest political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, have infiltrated the CPP by sponsoring some individuals to hold key positions in the party.



He indicated that he ever heard a rumour that the current General Secretary of the party, Nana Yaa Gyantuah, was a stooge of the NDC.



"According to rumour, GS was sponsored by the NDC, and I asked her and she said it's a rumour, so I left it," he noted.



There has been internal bickering in the CPP over the election of Akosua Frimpomaa as chairperson of the party.



In April this year, the Central Committee of the party stated that Madam Frimpomaa does not qualify to hold herself as chairperson of the party because she was not duly elected.



According to the committee, Madam Frimpomaa, per the party's constitution, failed to obtain 50% or more votes needed to validate her election.



The committee has therefore recommended a run-off between the now deposed chairman and her closest contender in the 2020 internal polls, Hamdatu Ibrahim.



