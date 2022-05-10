Nana B rolls out a 10-point strategy for 2024

Politics of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Youth Organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has rolled out a 10-point strategy to enable the party to break the eight-year political jinx in the country.



As part of the strategy, the National Organiser hopeful is commencing a nationwide campaign tour on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the Ashanti Region where he will meet newly elected and appointed constituency officers and existing regional officers to put forth his vision and set of objectives if elected the next National Organizer of the NPP.



Mr. Boakye who is a lawyer by profession outlined these strategies in a statement dated May 8, 2022.



Below is the full statement:



At the outset, I would want to congratulate all party faithful who have been elected to various positions at the polling station, electoral area, and constituency levels and wish unsuccessful aspirants better luck next time. I encourage all stakeholders to bury their differences and in unison, work assiduously to strengthen the party at the base to consolidate our electoral gains.



It’s almost 4 years since the noble NPP delegates gave me the mandate to serve the youth in Koforidua. Collectively, we have made giant strides in building a much more vibrant youth wing that is results-driven as evident in the youth-led emphatic Presidential elections victory chalked in 2020. I wholeheartedly express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this great legacy.



In July this year, the party will, once again, go to Conference to elect National Officers to lead the party for the next 4 years. Respectfully, I’m putting myself up to be elected as National Organizer of our party when the time is due. I have made this informed decision, premised on the enormous experience and relevant skill set I have acquired coupled with proven track record whiles rising through the ranks - from Polling Station, TESCON, Constituency, and Region to my current position as National Youth Organizer.



Consequently, I would commence my nationwide campaign tour on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the Ashanti Region where I will meet newly elected and appointed Constituency Officers and existing Regional Officers to put forth my vision and set of objectives as the next National Organizer of NPP.



Let me hasten to add that my campaign would be totally clean and decorous devoid of insults or disrespect or personal attacks whatsoever. I have great confidence in my track record and I’m fully convinced that my message crafted around a 10 Point Strategic Plan, outlined below, under the theme "Strategic Organisation for NPP's Sustained growth & success” will resonate with delegates and the rank and file:



1. Developing an all-inclusive & Participatory activity Master Plan



2. Operation Recapture Lost Seat



3. Strategic communication built on solid organization & training



4 Resource & Logistic Mobilisation



5. A Stronger Volunteer/identifiable group Management System



6 Continuous training and Capacity Building Programme



7. Special Wings (Youth, Women & Nasara) Outreach Programmes



8. Strengthening the Party's Membership Drive Efforts



9. Digitization (Operational & organizational feedback system)



10. Strengthening Diaspora Party Activities and Programmes



In conclusion, I bring to the table rich and trusted experience in organization and leadership, and with a clear proven performance, the organizational arm of the NPP under my watch will help deliver victory to our party people in 2024.