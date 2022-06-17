Nana B mobbed by NPP supporters as he files nominations

Politics of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A National Organizer candidate for the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) filed his nomination papers amid overwhelming applause at the party's headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra on Thursday, June 16, 2022.



Nana B presented his documents to members of the national elections committee while wearing a smock with party identification colors.



Addressing the press, Nana B could not contain his emotions as he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from party executives from all 16 regions who gathered at the NPP's headquarters.



"I firmly swear that I will not take this enormous trust placed in me for granted, and I commit once more to work with you all as we attempt to break the eight and continue the New Patriotic Party's developmental agenda," he added.



Leaders from the party's regional and constituency organizational structures, such as Regional Organizers, Regional Youth Organizers, Regional Women Organizers, Regional Nasara Cordinators, and a slew of constituency chairpersons and executives, as well as some MPs and CEOs, were in attendance.



Nana B expressed his trust in the NPP delegates to support his candidacy for National Organizer in the July 15 to 17 national elections.



Nana B, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude and indebtedness to all party members for their unwavering support for him and his team