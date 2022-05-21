Nana B meets NPP serial callers in Ashanti Region

Politics of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Organiser hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) has held a series of meetings with the serial callers of the party in the Ashanti Region to chart a new direction for the party’s communication in the region.



The meeting aimed at collecting information about some of the problems facing the party’s communication wing at the grassroots level and finding ways of motivating the communicators to start the campaign to break the eight-year political jinx.



Nana B met the communicators as part of his tour of the region to start his campaign to replace Sammy Awuku, the National Organiser, who is now the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).



A statement detailing the campaign in the region said it all started on Friday, May 13, 2022.



The campaign team commenced the nationwide campaign tour from the Ashanti region and engaged the constituency executives in Ashanti Akyem South at (Juaso), Ashanti Akyem central (Konongo), Ashanti Akyem North (Agogo), Sekyere Afram plains (Drobknso), Kumawu Constituency (Besore), Effiduase-Asokore constituency, Juaben Constituency and Ejisu Constituency.