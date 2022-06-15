Nana B is dishonorable and dishonest – Nat’l Youth Organizer hopeful

Politics of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

National Youth Organizer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bright Essilfie Kumi, has described the incumbent Youth Organizer of the party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) as a man who does not keep to his words.



According to him, Nana B on his road to National Youth Organizer made some promises to him (Bright Essilfie Kumi), but refused to honor them after winning power.



Bright Essilfie Kumi withdrew from the National Youth Organizer race at the eleventh hour during the 2018 race, throwing his weight behind Nana B who eventually won.



“I contested the Nat’l Youth Organizer position in 2018. It was a contest between myself, Dominic Eduah Kamal Deen and Nana B. I was the one who stepped down for Nana B at the last minute. The idea was not because I was not incompetent, but I stepped down to support Nana B as it was the best move at the time,” he revealed.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben political talk show’, he shared that at the time, the race for national executive positions were dominated by people from the Central Region “and because we wanted to hold on to power back then, it was agreed I bowed out of the race so we had an Ashanti representation.”



Bright put aside his personal ambitions for that of the party to reign supreme, and because of his United Nations experience, was promised International Director of the Youth Wing amongst other portfolios. “It was agreed that I should step down and use my resources to support the campaign of Nana B. We had an agreement and Nana B promised me Deputy Nat’l Organizer, NSS Director and International Director of the Youth Wing. I worked tirelessly for him to win the election only for him to tell me to go to hell. Nana B is not a man of his words. Nana B is not an honorable man,” he declared.



As part of the processes leading to the election of national executive officers, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) opened nominations for prospective aspirants to pick up nomination forms and closed nominations on June 12, 2022.



Filing of the nomination forms comes off between June 13 to 15, 2022 at the party headquarters while vetting of the aspirants will also come off between June 17 and June 20, 2022.



The vetting committee is expected to release its report on June 22, 2022, while the National Appeals Committee will sit on any cases between June 24 and June 25.