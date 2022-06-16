Nana B ditched me; told me to go to hell despite my sacrifice for him – Bright Essilfie

Politics of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A National Organiser hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bright Essilfie, has disclosed that Henry Nana Boakye, the incumbent National Youth Organiser of the party, rejected him and told him to ‘go to hell’.



According to Mr. Essilfie, he stepped down as National Organiser aspirant and threw his support behind Nana Boakye [popularly called Nana B], but the latter, after winning power, reneged on his promise to him [Essilfie].



He revealed that former President John Agyekum Kufuor is the one who stopped him from pursuing legal action against Nana B.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ Morning Show, he said, “in 2018, I contested for National Youth Organiser, but I stepped down for Nana B… then Nana B and the caucus and I went into an agreement that because of what I have done when he wins, I will be sent to say NSS and it was a legally inclined agreement not by word of mouth or just an ordinary paper writing. I have a legal basis, and he too has a legal background, but now when he was done, he told me to go to hell.”



The aggrieved aspirant explained that his idea of stepping down for Nana B was not premised on qualification but a generous gesture for the good of the party. He also felt disappointed in Nana B’s action despite knowing the ramifications of the legal clause binding their agreement.



“But the idea of stepping down was not about incapacitation or anything. The idea was about regional balance which constitutes best practices. At the time, there were about four persons all from the Central Region – Dominic, John Boadu, myself, and one other guy and we had just won power…so the suggestion for me to swallow my interest for someone from the Ashanti Region to go to National Executive Council so that in 2020 we don’t suffer.”



Mr. Essilfie added that “nobody gave me a dime, but I felt that the party’s interest supersedes everyone’s own, so I actually stepped down. It was former President Kufour who intervened, saying that don’t pursue it, it’s part of politics, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. If you respect me, Bright, go ahead with the work you have been doing.”



Touching on his National Organiser ambitions, he declared that the season is ripe to use new faces because the old ones failed to deliver when they were given the opportunity.



According to him, “if you need a national organizer, then you need an organizer who understands the needs of all people, including the diaspora community and the grassroots as well”, and he is the right man for the job, adding that “I couch my policies based on the problems at hand and I don’t want to make empty promises.”