Nana B celebrates 3rd anniversary as NPP National Youth Organizer

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer of the ruling Nwe Patriotic Party, has today celebrated the 3rd anniversary of his position in the party.



Celebrating his anniversary, he publicly expressed his profound admiration and affection for the youth and supporters of the party.



Taking to his Facebook page, he penned down his achievements saying “over the period, together with my two able deputies (Perpetual Lomokie Akwada and Joseph Kwayaja) we have achieved a lot in making the youth wing much stronger, united and result-driven.”



He was also honoured with citation by the National Deputy Youth Organizers and all 15 Regional Youth Organizers for his kind leadership.



Read full statement below:



Today marks the 3rd anniversary of my election as the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Over the period, together with my two able deputies (Perpetual Lomokie Akwada and Joseph Kwayaja) we have achieved a lot in making the youth wing much stronger, united and result-driven.



It’s important to underscore that, yesterday, I was honored with a noble CITATION by the National deputy youth organizers and all the 15 Regional Youth Organizers for the kind of leadership I have provided thus far.



The words captured on the citation reads “You have provided the NPP Youth Wing with quality leadership grounded in organisational commitment and patriotism. As a firm and charismatic leader, you have shown the true essence of leadership by leading the NPP Youth Wing to protect the gains of our great party in ensuring victory in the 2020 General Elections.



You have diligently kept the vibrancy and visibility of the NPP Youth Wing intact. We are proud to celebrate you and your achievements as our leader”.



In as much as I’m excited about this awesome recognition, I’m equally challenged not to rest on my laurels but strive to work assiduously to make the youth wing more attractive, vibrant and relevant to the Ghanaian youth.



Admittedly, there are some challenges confronting the youth. However, the unflinching support and constructive criticism of the youth gives me strong assurance that we can resolve many of the lingering issues collectively.



On this premise, I would remain eternally grateful to my deputies, all Regional Youth Organizers and their deputies, all constituency Youth Organizers and their deputies, the TESCON fraternity and the teaming youth for their support throughout this journey.



Later today, we will be accounting for the youth wing’s stewardship; 3 years of Nana B, Perpetual and Joseph’s Participatory leadership.



Once again, I’m grateful to the NPP youth for this honor.



