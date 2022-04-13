Nana B, Seth Adu-Adjei, 2 others to battle for NPP National Organizer

Politics of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

One of the most keenly contested positions in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to be the National Organizer position with various persons expressing interest in what is likely to be a key race given what is at stake in 2024.



So far, four names have reportedly confirmed interest in the position, including current National Youth Organizer of the NPP Henry Nana Boakye; a Project Management Professional, NPP Executive, and Research Consultant Seth Adu-Adjei; a former Member of Parliament aspirant, and a distinguished party communicator, Eric Twum Amoako.



The four names are seeking to take over from Sammi Awuku who led the party’s organizing efforts for the 2020 re-election campaign.



Nana Boakye



Henry Nana Boakye (aka Nana-B) was elected as the NPP’s National Youth Organizer at the party’s 2018 National Delegates Conference taking over from the then outgoing Youth Organizer, Sammi Awuku whom he wants to succeed again.



Prior to his election as the National Youth Organizer, he was active in the youth wing. He has been criticized for not doing enough for the youth of the party and if he was able to deliver what he promised. He is considered a favorite.



Eric Amoako Twum



He is a member of the New Patriotic Party’s communications team and is seen as a perfect gentleman communicator.



Eric Twum said he has what it takes to mobilize support for the NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.



“2024 is a crucial election, and we can’t joke with it. We need capable hands to manage the party,” he has said previously.



Mr. Twum is an entrepreneur with a special interest in technology investments across Africa. Eric Amoako Twum has over 20 years of experience in Marketing, Brand Management, Project Management, and Investment Promotion. He has vast experience in marketing and various commercial roles having stints with Millicom Ghana (Tigo), Nestle Ghana, One Africa Media, and UK-based Telecommunication giants Orange Telecom, Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC.



As a technology entrepreneur, he was responsible for setting up Jobberman Ghana and Cheki Ghana, plus a host of other tech investments. In public service, he served as a government spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and a communication specialist at the Ministry of Trade and Industries. He was embroiled in a scandal at the Ghana Export Promotion Council (GEPA) with Gifty Klenam.



Seth Adu-Adjei (Adwumawura)



Seth Adu-Adjei is a Project Management Professional and a member of the New Patriotic Party since 1992. He is a former Constituency Secretary of Amasaman and founder of Constituency Watchdog International (CWDI) and Eagle Eye International.



A founding member of the Danquah- Busia Club in 1992, and popularly known as Adwumawura, Seth Adu-Adjei has served the NPP in various levels and capacities at Trobu Amasaman, Ofankor, the then GA North Constituency, and the Greater Accra Region.



Using the slogan of “connecting the disconnected”, Adu-Adjei promises to deliver 2024 to the NPP.



With expertise in research, Adu-Adjei plans to focus NPP mobilization on quality research and data with security and intelligence.



Bright Essilfie



The former parliamentary candidate for the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa constituency in the central region Hon. Bright Essilfie Kumi is the next to declare his ambition to contest for the National Organizer position.



His posters hit social media some weeks ago and he later confirmed his decision to lead the party as its National Organizer.



According to Mr. Essilfie Kumi, he is coming with a different mindset to sustain the reign of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help the party hold on to power to sustain the development of the country.



NPP is set to conduct its National Executive Election by July 2022 to elect various officers.