Nana B, Alhaji Hanan to head National Food Buffer Stock Company

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has appointed the hardworking National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) as the Board Chairman of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).



The president has also re-appointed Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab as the Chief Executive Officer of NAFCO. NAFCO is a public enterprise that provides strategic support to the agriculture sector of the economy.



The huge success witnessed relative to the implementation of government’s educational flagship program “Free SHS” has largely depended on NAFCO in the provision of enough foodstuffs to feed the over 1.2 million students in the hundreds of senior high schools across the country.



The appointments of the Youth Leader of NPP, Nana B, and Alhaji Hanan clearly demonstrates a big confidence that President Akufo-Addo has in the competence and skills set of youth to deliver in delicate portfolios.



NAFCO was incorporated under the Companies Code of Ghana, 1963, Act 179 on 11th March 2010. It is a limited liability company, wholly owned by the Government of Ghana with the mandate to guarantee an assured income to farmers by providing a minimum guaranteed price and ready market: to mop up excess produce from all farmers in order to reduce post-harvest losses resulting from spoilage due to poor storage, thereby protecting farm incomes.



NAFCO also purchases, sells, preserves and distributes foodstuffs produced in the country ostensibly to ensure stability in demand and supply.



It is expected that Nana B together with Officers of NAFCO will expand the demand for food grown in Ghana by selling to state institutions such as the military, schools, hospitals, prisons etc.