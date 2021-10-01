Nana Ampadu composed NDC campaign songs before switching to NPP - Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Friday, 1 October 2021

The late Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, was a National Democratic Congress faithful before switching to the New Patriotic Party; this is according to Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



Before Nana Ampadu's death, he was known to be a supporter of the NPP and a composer of campaign songs for the ruling party which is led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current president of Ghana.



The President, in his tribute to the late singer, recalled the role he played towards the 2016 presidential elections which witnessed him being voted into power on December 7.



"Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016, for which I remain eternally grateful. His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed," parts of Nana Akufo-Addo's tribute to the singer read.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed that he served as a music promoter of the highlife singer before going into active politics.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, he disclosed that Nana Ampadu composed early campaign songs of the National Democratic Congress before joining the New Patriotic Party.



"Nana Ampadu also composed most of the NDC's early campaign songs, and our relationship continued even when he switched to NPP.



As a music promoter, I worked with Nana Ampadu, Alex Konadu, Adofo and other highlife legends in the country before I even came into active politics," said the NDC General Secretary.