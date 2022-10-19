Nana Ama Ayesnsua Saara IIII congratulates UCC on 60the anniversary

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

The Denkyerahemaa, Nana Ama Ayesnsua Saara IIII has congratulated the University of Cape Coast on its sixtieth anniversary and also for being the best university in Ghana and West Africa.



According to a statement released from her office, "The Denkyirahemaa, Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III, on behalf of herself and the Denkyira Kingdom, wishes to express profound congratulations to the University of Cape Coast (U.C.C.) for achieving the feat of first best University in Ghana and West Africa as well as fourth best in Africa for two (2) consecutive years".



According to the statement, it is no mean achievement and the Denkyirahemaa and the whole Denkyiraman are proud to be associated with it.



The statement further adds the Kingdom of Denkyira is even more excited that this achievement coincides with the 60th-anniversary celebration of U.C.C.



The Queen Mother of Denkyira noted that as an "Alumna of U.C.C. herself, she has no doubt about the pedigree of her Alma Mater as the University of Credible Choice for Ghanaians, Africans, and the world as a whole" the statement adds.



The statement from the Office of the Denkyirahemaa comes at the back of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) adjudged the best university in Ghana and West Africa in the 2022 University Rankings.



This was announced in the annual Times Higher Education rankings which were released recently and also saw the school placed 4th in Africa in the 2023 Times Higher Education Rankings.



The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 ranked 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking till date.



The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.



This year’s ranking analyzed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally. Overall, about 680,000 points from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data were collected.