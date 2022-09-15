Nana Akufo-Addo is ‘Mr think little’ – NDC Communicator

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chris Dugan, has described President Akufo-Addo’s comments regarding En Huang or Aisha Huang as outrageous.



The NDC communicator’s reaction was premised on reports suggesting the Chinese businesswoman was deported from Ghana following her arrest for engaging in illegal small-scale mining also called galamasey.



President Akufo-Addo had said during his visit to the volta region that he was not certain about the circumstances surrounding Aisha Huang’s move out of the country after her arrest under the New Patriotic Party government.



“I am still not too sure whether she was deported or whether she fled the country for the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it… She has become a sort of nickname for all that the galamsey represents,” said the President.



However, Chris Dugan believes Nana Akufo-Addo was either not sincere with the public or was not on top of issues.



As such, he described the President as “Mr think little,” because the answer Nana Akufo-Addo provided during the interview he granted, did not add up.



“A driver who doesn’t engage in deep thinking, while driving says he is not sure that the tyre has flattened and I, a passenger in the backseat, says for me, I think the tyre has flattened. Does it make sense? Does it add up, ” he quizzed with the scenario.



According to him, the NDC is calling for an “independent public inquiry” into the case because they regard the development as a “high profile” case.