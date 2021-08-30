Nana Akosua Frimpomaa awarded Female Politician of the Year by West Africa International Magazine

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Female Politician of the Year Award, the highest in the category has been conferred on Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, Chair and Leader of the Convention Peoples Party at the Dinner hosted by West Africa International, Publishers of West Africa International Magazine on Friday, August 27 at the Fiesta Royale Hotel, Ghana.



Reading the citation after the conferment of the honour, the Director of West Africa International, Rev. Dr. Dee Otibu Asare, stated that the magazine was pleased to honour Nana Akosua Frimpomaa “for her dedication and commitment to the welfare of the common people through a selfless addiction to humanitarian services across the country, and for her unflinching support for the rights of the Ghanaian Youth.”



This annual event is held to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of exceptional personalities and institutions in Ghana whose impact has been profoundly monumental to the total development of humanity.