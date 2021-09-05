Nana Agyenim Boateng I to receive Honorary Doctorate degree

Regional News of Sunday, 5 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Agyenim Boateng I, Chief of Amoaman in the Atwima Nwabiagya District in the Ashanti Kingdom is known in private life as Mr George Kwadwo Boateng. He was born in Kumasi on October 19, 1958, and enstooled as Chief of Amoaman on February 24, 2011. Nana Agyenim Boateng I will be among high profile personalities to be decorated with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Kumasi this year, hopefully in October 2021.



The Traditional ruler’s immense contribution to the socio-economic development of the country drew the attention of Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and the World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF). These prestigious institutions recommended him for the award of an Honorary Doctorate degree.



Barring any unforeseen glitches, the governing council at George Fox University in Newberg, OR, USA, a renowned higher learning institution are expected in Ghana to do the honours.



Chief Executive Chancellor, WODIF, His Meritorious Eminence Rev. Dr Christian Kwetey Kweitsu explaining the criteria for Nana Agyenim Boateng I nomination, pointed out that it was based on the astute ruler's social and administrative activities counting from social intervention, business life, workplace and society.



Dr Kweitsu told this writer that 'Nana Agyenim Boateng I having worked in his formative years at the Produce Buying Company, now known as PBC Ltd., contributed immensely to the general transformation of the Company when he assumed office as the Deputy Managing Director. Dr. Kweitsu said Nana Agyenim Boateng I moved from PBC Ltd in 1998 to Global Haulage Group as CEO. He returned to PBC in 2006 as Deputy Managing Director (Operations)/DCEO where he assisted in reducing the company's debt. In his tenure at PBC Ltd, the Company rose to become number one in the Ghana Club 100 for two consecutive years, i.e 2010 and 2011 and again placed second in 2012. Nana Agyenim Boateng I carried out other developmental projects at the PBC Ltd.



In 2017, Nana Agyenim Boateng I was made the Managing Director at the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) he is still the Managing Director to date. Together with his team of workers, they have succeeded in transforming CPC into what it is currently in line with the President's Value Addition and Ghana Beyond Aid initiatives.



Through hard work and exemplary leadership, the Traditional Ruler and his unrelenting team at CPC have introduced several new brands and products of the Company. Some have been launched and others are yet to be launched. Other projects are also in the pipeline for the Company.



On the traditional landscape, since his Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II enstooled him, he has been able to dutifully perform numerous developmental assignments on behalf of the Asantehene/Government.



Notable among these projects is acting as Liaison for His Majesty on projects between the King and the Government like the Kumasi Kejetia and Central Markets as well as the Komfo Anokye Hospital reconstruction, the Kumasi Airport and the new phase of the Central Market all being undertaken by Contracta Engenharia from Brazil and Contracta Construction UK. Ltd. These projects have expanded the city’s infrastructural base and the nation at large.



At Amoaman, his first year of enstoolment saw the building of a crèche to JHS classroom block with the support and collaboration of friends and organizations. These initiatives were in support of the Otumfuo Asantehene Educational Fund. Amoanhene also demarcated the lands in Amoaman for projects like Police and Fire Stations, CHIPS compound, market, lorry station and access roads to all parts of the community which has become a great relief for his people



“With all these qualities, it is no gainsaying that he has been able to distinguish himself as an outstanding personality with exemplary leadership qualities. Having done a background check on his person through interactions with diverse people who confirmed and justified his exemplary attributes. This is a privilege for us therefore to award him with the Honorary Doctorate Degree,” said the Chief Executive Chancellor, WODIF.