General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Nana Addo will suffer more boos if he remains adamant – Kofi Akpaloo

Presidential hopeful Percival Kofi Akpaloo believes that the hostility which was exhibited toward President Akufo-Addo over the weekend is the “tip of the iceberg”.



To Mr Kofi Akpaloo who is the founder of the Liberty Party of Ghana (LPG), such reactions from the public are anticipated and not unusual especially when things seem to go awry in the course of governance.



However, President Akufo-Addo’s case of the booing and jeers was borne out of the fact that he has over the period failed to heed the cries of the public.



The LPG party leader alluded to calls for the New Patriotic Party leader to reshuffle his appointees in the various leadership positions and said that the president downplayed the demands of his followers.



“I think the problem with the president at the moment is that people are not advising him well because when it came to the period to reshuffle his appointees, he took things lightly.



“If he effected the change in the government, people will begin to realise that you want to do something…but he took things lightly,” Mr Kofi Akpaloo stated in his interview with Kwamina Sam Biney of Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show.



According to Mr Kofi Akpaloo, “President as a person will not know what is happening on the ground” therefore if the public is demanding certain changes he must listen.



“All is not well to Ghanaians. Ghanaians are not happy….When I saw this video I said it is a tip of the iceberg, because people are not happy in this country. Nobody should sit anywhere and think all is well,” he added.