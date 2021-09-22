Nana Addo wasting taxes on expensive travels because NPP condones it - MP

Politics of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has slammed President Akufo-Addo saying, he is only interested in luxurious travels.



According to the legislator, the President does not have the interest of Ghanaians at heart but focusing on having expensive travels at the expense of the poor taxpayer.



He said although Ghanaians are complaining about the expensive travels of the President, his response has been about telling Ghanaians to "go to hell”, or go "burn the sea”.



Dr. Apaak suggested President Akufo-Addo lacks respect for Ghanaians, and that has been clear in the response he gives to serious issuers of national interest.



He recounted how the President reacted to the botched Sputnik-V vaccine saga saying, "But you see, Akufo-Addo’s disregard and lack of respect for Ghanaians is condoned by the NPP as a party. The party accepts his impetuous and inconsiderate conduct”.



He added that the President is careless and not interested in protecting the public purse as he promised Ghanaians.



Read the full statement below



Use of Private Jets And Matters Arising – Folks it is obvious that Akufo-Addo cares less about what Ghanaians think and or expect of him. Anytime there is public outcry about his conduct or that of his appointees, his response to or reaction is, go to hell, go burn the sea.



As evidence, consider his reaction and conduct regarding the unjustified use of taxpayers money to rent and fly around in luxury jets; look at his reaction to the fraudulent Sputnik V deal; look at his reaction to the issue surrounding the former and current Auditor General, just to mention a few.



But you see, Akufo-Addo’s disregard and lack of respect for Ghanaians are condoned by the NPP as a party. The party accepts his impetuous and inconsiderate conduct.



Though Akufo-Addo will not be on the ballot in 2024, Ghanaians have an opportunity to exact their pound of flesh by punishing the NPP in both the presidential and parliamentary polls for ‘birthing’ him and enhancing his insensitive and reckless leadership. Say no to NPP on December 7th 2024, you deserve better.



I remain a Citizen!

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

M.P, Builsa South