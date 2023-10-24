Name and take action against coup mongers – NDC MP to Kan-Dapaah

Politics of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has challenged National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, to disclose the names of individuals he alleges are involved in fueling coups in the country.



Dr. Apaak's challenge comes in response to the Minister's remarks regarding the spread of disinformation via social media platforms and its impact on national security.



During a symposium on the "Impact of Disinformation on Electoral Integrity, Peace, and Security in Africa," Kan-Dapaah expressed his concerns about false narratives and disinformation disseminated via social media by some academia, civil society organizations (CSOs), and the media, emphasizing the threat it poses to Ghana's security.



In response to the Minister's comments, Dr. Apaak questioned the generic nature of the accusations without specific names attached.



He challenged the Minister to identify those allegedly involved in promoting coups and take appropriate actions against them.



Dr. Apaak further inquired if the government's aim is to arrest and harass individuals who have been critical of its actions.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Dr. Apaak wrote, "The Minister for National Security should name and take action against the coup mongers/promoters in Academia, Media, and CSO. Or could this generic accusation be a ploy to arrest and/or harass persons in these sectors critical of the NPP gov’t?"



AM/SARA



