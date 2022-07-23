Name Kumasi international airport after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II – Government urged

Regional News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A private legal practitioner, Nana Obiri Boahen, has recognised the immense contribution of the King of Asante Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, towards the construction of the Kumasi International Airport.



The former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) observes the King’s contribution and role in the ongoing Kumasi Airport cannot be watered down by any political group or individual, hence, the need for the project to be christened Otumfuo Osei Tutu II International Airport.



"After all, the Accra Airport was named after Kotoka and that’s fine. We didn’t name it Accra Airport. In the same vein, I think we should call the Kumasi Airport Otumfuo Osei Tutu II International Airport," Nana Obiri Boahen spoke on Wontumi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Arguing further he said ‘Everyone is afraid to talk about this but personally, based on the contributions and roles in the project I wonder why won’t we name the Kumasi Airport after him? Nana Obiri Boahen quizzed the host, Oheneba Asiedu during the interview.



In November 2016, Parliament passed the buyer credit and commercial contract agreements between the government and some companies for the development Kumasi and Tamale international airports.



The first buyer credit agreement was between the government and Banco Santander S. A. and its affiliates for €65,037,500 for the development of one section of the Kumasi International Airport.



There was also a tied commercial loan agreement between the government and Banco Santander S. A. and its affiliates for €7,762,500 for the development of another section of the same airport.



The commercial contract agreement between the government and Contracta Construction UK Limited was for an amount of €66,350,000 for the design and execution of works for the development of the Kumasi International Airport.