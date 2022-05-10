Name Ghana World Press Freedom Day after Ahmed Husein Suale - Retired Broadcaster

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A retired broadcaster, Leonard Victor Amengor, has suggested to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to name the Ghana World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) celebrations after Ahmed Husain Suale.



This he noted is to serve as a constant reminder to journalists of their responsibility regarding the profession they have chosen to practice.



Mr. Amengor asked the GJA to organise a memorial lecture or talk in honour of Ahmed Suale, who was murdered by unknown assailants, and other journalists who died under similar circumstances.



The retired broadcaster, who was a former Regional Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), was speaking at a get-together organised for journalists to mark this year’s WPFD in Sunyani, on Wednesday, which is observed every May 3.



It was to afford junior members of the association the opportunity to interact with their senior colleagues and also to tap into their knowledge regarding the journalism profession in the region.



Mr. Amengor noted that the media in Ghana was underperforming in its advocacy and agenda-setting role, which he said was impacting negatively on development.



He said, “the role of the media is not only to inform, educate and entertain, but it should also advocate to cause a change to the bad phenomenon in society.”



Mr. Amengor said journalists were at liberty to interpret news, adding “when the government or professional institutions churn out their figures it is our responsibility to interpret it.”



He asked journalists not to “focus more on monetary rewards and neglect the real journalism work, which may come without any benefits.”



Mr. John Sam Arthur, news editor at the Bono Regional GBC, called for proper remuneration and resources for journalists, so that they could work effectively.



Poor remuneration he observed was affecting the welfare of some journalists in the country and called on the GJA to work hard to change the current situation.



The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, who is an honourary member of GJA, commended Ghanaian journalists for promoting peace and stability in the country.



He noted that the role of the media in Ghana’s democracy could not be over-emphasised and called on the people to support state institutions to discharge their duties.