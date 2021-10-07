Najat Ibrahim is new Presiding Member for Atebubu-Amantin

Regional News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: Stewart Oduro, Contributor

Thirty-three-year-old, Najat Ibrahim, has been elected as the new Presiding Member of the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly.



The mother of three polled 36 out of a total of 45 votes to emerge the first female to occupy the position and effectively ended the stalemate that has characterized the election of a Presiding Member for the assembly since December 2019 as a result of some disagreements among the assembly members.



The new Presiding Member who is a teacher with a bachelor’s degree in basic education obtained from the University of Education Winneba in 2018, has reading as her hobby and enjoys playing the game of volleyball as a pastime.



Her first major task in her new position was to oversee the confirmation of the President’s nominee for the position of municipal chief executive for Atebubu-Amantin Edward Owusu which was successfully executed with the nominee securing an overwhelming endorsement with 45 out of 46 valid votes cast.



Mad. Najat hopes to bring a good amount of impartiality and transparency to her office, two very important qualities she hopes will help accelerate the development of the municipality.