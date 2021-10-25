Naada Jinapor Foundation screens breasts of 500 women at Damongo

Regional News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Naada Jinapor Foundation, a non-governmental organisation has organised its first-ever annual breast screening exercise for over some 500 women in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region on 22nd October 2021.



The one-day event at Damongo saw in attendance hundreds of women undergoing free breast screening and also benefiting from education as to how to prevent breast cancer.



The charity organization headed by the wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency Mrs Naada Jinapor held the free breast cancer screening exercise for women in the West Gonja Municipality as part of efforts to reach out to women and help create awareness on breast cancer among women especially in the Damongo Constituency and Ghana as a whole.



Speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi FM at the forecourt of the office of the MP for the Damongo Constituency, Mrs Naada Jinapor said even though October is set aside for breast cancer awareness, her foundation will do the screening and attend to women in the Constituency at least three times every year.



She entreated all and sundry to patronize the exercise as the foundation takes steps to protect women in the West Gonja Municipality from breast cancer and its related diseases.



She added that there are other ventures her foundation will embark on especially women empowerment to change the lives of women in the Constituency.



Mrs Naada Jinapor further said the foundation will also be in the Bono East Region to embark on a similar initiative.



She added that the Naada Jinapor Foundation aims at working across Ghana but found it necessary to start at the Damongo Constituency since that is the foundation started from.



A member of the Naada Jinapor foundation, Hajia Ubaidatu Nurudeen on behalf of the women in the Damongo Constituency thanked Mrs Naada Jinapor for coming out with the foundation to help women in the area of health since, without a healthy life, there can never be development, especially at home.



She commended Mrs Naada for the various interventions put in place so far by her and her husband who doubles as the MP for the Damongo Constituency Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor especially in women empowerment since poverty is best reduced through such initiatives.



Hajia Ubaidatu Nurudeen further appealed to the foundation to continue to support women in the area since that is the only way the Constituency can grow.



The month of October has over the years been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the breast cancer awareness month globally.



Celebrated all over the world, breast cancer awareness month is marked to increase attention and support the awareness, early detection and treatment of the disease.