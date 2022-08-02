NYA to honour Akufo-Addo as part of International Youth Day celebrations

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has unveiled a series of activities to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day celebrations.



As part of the series of activities unveiled, the authority is to confer the Star of the Youth of Ghana Award on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in recognition of his exemplary leadership and the numerous interventions that create a conducive atmosphere for the youth to develop and thrive.



Chief Executive Officer of NYA, Pius Enam Hadzide, who made this known at the official unveiling of activities to mark this year’s celebrations at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, said that the event would be held from 10th to 12th August 2022 at the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Center - Akwapem Mampong.



He said the celebrations would be under the theme; “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for all Ages’’ and will highlight the need to foster solidarity across generations in the pursuit of building the future we want and raises awareness of the barriers which hamper intergenerational solidarity and impede the creation of an age-inclusive world where no one is left behind.



“Ghana has constantly commemorated the International Day of the Youth in years past with the NYA and its mother ministry organizing activities to memorialize the day and draw attention to not only the challenges and aspirations of the youth of our country but also to amplify the creative solutions being formulated to deal with the challenges whiles at the same time highlighting the opportunities therein for the youth.



“Government through the NYA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports will participate in this year’s global celebration of the youth in a remarkable manner. To that end, a series of activities have been put together, and we are here today in the spirit of accountability and involvement to break communications on these activities as we perform this media launch,” he said.



In attendance was the Deputy CEO in charge of Programs and Operations, Nelson Owusu Ansah; Deputy CEO in charge of the Finance and Administration, Akosua Asaa Manu; management of the authority, political and youth groups and a gaggle of reporters from the media.



Other Activities



Maiden National Youth Conference



In fulfilment of the statutory requirement, the NYA shall, for the first time since the passage of Act 939 in 2016, organize a National Youth Conference. Representation is national and non-partisan, with each district sending a minimum of two delegates.



Youth groups and special interest groups have also been accredited to send delegates. A total of about 2000 young Ghanaians with diverse backgrounds and drawn from; Youth NGOs and CSOs, Young Journalists, Students and Student Leaders, Young Entrepreneurs, Young Parliamentarians, Ministers, MMDCEs and other duty bearers, Youth Wings of registered political parties, Young Women Networks, Young Persons with Disabilities and many more.



Launch of National Youth Policy



The NYA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, after extensive consultations, have reviewed the 2010 youth policy. The policy document received cabinet approval and would be launched by His Excellency, the President of the Republic, as part of the International Youth Day celebrations. The policy aims at ensuring a comprehensive framework and direction for all stakeholders involved in the implementation of policies, programs, and projects for youth development.



National Youth Policy Dissemination Forum



The aim of this activity is to sensitize and inform stakeholders about the thematic areas of the National Youth Policy and the implementation plan to ensure their understanding and create awareness and enhance stakeholders’ ownership of the policy.







