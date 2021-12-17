NYA shares video for rhythmic Afrobeat single ‘Choke’

Music of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: Rachel Markham, Contributor

On November 5th, singer, Nya stepped into the world of music with her debut single ‘Choke’ - a melodic Afrobeat flavored love song infused with chill and romantic vibes guaranteed to put listeners in a passionate and euphoric mood.



Capturing the song's essence - we are introduced to its visuals directed by the talented director, JWILLZ (who has worked with artists such as Stonebwoy, Larruso, Kelvyn Boy and more).



Featuring sand, soothing waves and a euphoric beat, the rhythmic track is complemented by a video set by the seaside showcasing the intimate and steamy chemistry between a series of beautiful couples in the music video.



Starring the beautiful songstress herself, the video also serves as a peek into what we can expect from Nya in the future as she prepares to release more singles and an upcoming project titled 'AltéNOVA'.



