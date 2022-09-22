NYA has not spent GH¢1.1 million - CEO dismisses allegations of misappropriation

General News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has dismissed allegations of misappropriation levelled against him.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm in the UK, the CEO noted that the allegations are unfounded, baseless, and without merit.



According to him, people are going around peddling lies and falsehoods against him just to disgrace him and injure his hard-won reputation.



He was responding to the publication that the NYA has blown GH¢1.1 million on sitting allowance in breach of the Ministry of Finance directive.



Responding, he said, "the issue lacks merit. It is baseless, reckless, and untrue.”



The Herald Newspaper, he claims, published the story in an attempt to discredit him and make him unpopular because he has expressed interest in the Asuogyaman constituency seat.



He was speaking to Dr. Ren on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm.



He said no attempt or lies would stop him from doing his work, adding, "when I was appointed, we organized nine board meetings. The cost of these meetings and other activities will not amount to GH¢300,000. The GH¢1.1 million is false and not an accurate figure”.



He told the host that the total expenditure of the NYA is about GH¢246,000 and not GH¢1.1 million, as alleged by the newspaper.



Derailing the costs involved in their activities, he said the NYA organised a Board meeting on November 9, 2021, and another one on 23rd November to continue with the continuation of the issues discussed during the previous date.



"We organised another one on June 24, 2022, January 31, 2022, May, 30, June 15, August 1, and September 7, 2022. The Board meetings were nine, and the costs involved are less than GH¢246,000,” he added.