‘NYA Deputy CEO Akosua Manu is the most influential young politician in Ghana’ - YEA

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: Abdul Karim Ibrahim, Contributor

The Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority, Akosua Manu, on Friday, February 4th, 2022, was named the most influential Young Politician in Africa by The Youth Excellence Awards Africa.



Since its inception in 2017, The Youth Excellence Award Africa has been honoring young people making significant impacts across all working sectors in Ghana and Africa. The 4th edition of the awards took place at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.



Akosua Manu also spoke on “The Voice and support for the youth, women and SME business in AfCFTA implementation” in her capacity as guest speaker at the event.



She emphasized how government interventions like National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Programme (NEIP), Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), the presidential pitch, etc. are laying firm foundations for young people and businesses in the country to meaningfully participate in Africa’s Single Market.



She however noted that lack of trust in the system is a hindrance to the distribution of programs and opportunities in the country equitably.



“While coming across as basic, a lot of people do not apply for opportunities because they believe the system cannot work for them”, she decried.



Other notable award winners on the night include; the Her Excellency Anne Sophie-AVE, French Ambassador to Ghana; Ms. Adeline Quarshie, CEO Credence Micro Credit.