NUGS institutes investigation into Islamic Senior High School case

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

The National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS, has indicated that it will constitute a five-member Committee to probe the alleged Islamic Senior High School shooting incident.



NUGS, in a statement signed by its President, Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo, said the Committee to be constituted will look into the matter and advise the body accordingly.



The statement added that, "they would also write to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education to probe the incident”.



The Union has entreated affected students to remain calm and resolute as they look into the matter.



More than 25 students of the Islamic SHS were hospitalized yesterday, following a clash between demonstrating students and a crowd-control Police team.



The incident was triggered by the decision by some aggrieved students to block a section of the main Abrepo Junction-Barekese road, in protest of what they described as the frequent vehicular knockdowns in front of the school.



However, a team of Police Personnel stormed the area and allegedly shot tear gas canisters into the demonstrating students.



