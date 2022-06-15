NUGS calls for independent probe into Islamic SHS chaos

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called for independent investigations into the police brutality of students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi.



Although the President of NUGS, Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo commended the IGP for the action taken, that is, the removal of the Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah Apraku from his position and the interdiction of two other officers he said more should be done.



Speaking in an interview with Class News’ regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah when he led a delegation to the school and interacted with the students, he said the police cannot investigate themselves.



Mr. Larbi said an independent investigation team should be set up by the government to look into the incident and ensure that justice is served.

The students were demonstrating on Monday, 13 June 13, 2022, to draw attention to the road carnage in their vicinity.



The Police in their attempt to disperse them fired warning shots tear gas and pepper spray at them. Thirty-eight of the students collapsed and were rushed to the hospital.



The Police action has been widely condemned.