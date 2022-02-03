NUGS call on NLC to withdraw suit against UTAG

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on the National Labour Commission to as a matter of urgency withdraw the court suit against UTAG and go into the negotiations with them.



Speaking at a press conference held at the National Secretariat, the president of NUGS, Mr. Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel, called on UTAG on the other hand, to take steps to call off its strike and return to the negotiation table .



The president also used the platform to call on government to as matter of urgency expedite the implementation of the labour market survey.



According to him, UTAG and Government must note that, parents make expenses to keep their wards in school and so it is unfair that the expenses get wasted as students loiter around university campuses without resumption of academic work.



The president seized the opportunity to urge all students to remain calm as the Union does their very best to appeal to parties involved to resolve the impasse.



“We seize the opportunity to inform our colleague students that throughout this strike we have been engaging all key stakeholders both on the side of government (ie Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Education) and UTAG Executives both National and Local to mediate the issues. We therefore urge all students to remain calm as we do our very best to appeal to parties involved to resolve this impasse”, he stated.



“is our fervent hope and prayer that the good Lord touches and softens the heart of parties involved to resolve issues amicably without thoughts of them reoccurring anything soon”. he added.