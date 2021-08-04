NUGS begs UTAG, SSA-UoG to consider students and suspend strike

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: educationweb.com.gh

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) as a matter of urgency has begged the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) to call off their strike action.



NUGS appeal comes after the two university groups after negotiations with the central government for better conditions of service failed on Monday, August 2, 2021, commenced a nationwide industrial strike action.



Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV monitored by EducationWeb.com.gh, the President of the Union, Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom begged the university lecturers as a matter of urgency to the classroom to continue academic works.



“We will continue appealing to our lecturers as a matter of urgency, they should return to the classroom, and also the central government should listen to the demands and pleads of UTAG and SSA-UoG,” Emmanuel Boakye stated.



The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) President added, “we are also appealing to parties not to enter into negotiations with entrenched positions since that’ll mar the process.”



He said the effect of the global coronavirus has already disrupted the 2021 academic activities adding that a strike in these abnormal times will further worsen the situation of the tertiary students in the country.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), last week directed members to withdraw all teaching and related activities on campus effective Monday, August 2, 2021.



NEC in a statement stated, “all campuses the University Association has said are to withdraw all teaching and related activities including examination, invigilation, marking of examination scripts, processing of examination results.”