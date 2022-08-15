NTC spells out details of licensure exams

General News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: Peter Francis Owusu Kwabena

The National Teaching Council (NTC) has said it is an examination body responsible for licensing teachers in the Country.



According to a statement signed by Christian Addai-Poku (Phd), the Registrar, it (NTC) has been mandated to register and license the in-service teachers in Ghana and the process of issuing a license to all professional teachers is ongoing.



As of July 26, 2022, fifteen (15) regions were covered, remaining one region (Eastern) to be covered by the end of August 2022.



NTC added in the statement that this exercise has been undertaken, minus the in-service teachers who had their professional certificates after September 30, 2018.



This is because, following a petition by some teachers in this category, the NTC Board has granted an exemption to this category of teachers on their writing of the GTLE even though they were to write after completing their teacher education and had their professional certificates after 30th September 2018.



It emphasized that, the in-service teachers referred to here, are persons who were teachers before September 30, 2018 but did not have any recognized teacher education certificate.



Such teachers must therefore fulfill the following conditions in order to qualify to receive the teachers' license.



Below is a list of the conditions



All such teachers must have completed a post-graduate programme in education from a recognized teacher education institution.



Must upload their certificates, appointment letters, passport-size photographs and complete their registration on the teachers’ portal.



Must pay verification of certificates and activation teacher's account fee of one hundred Ghana Cedis (Ghc 100.00). GES Staff have already been deducted.



Must pay one hundred and fifty Ghana cedis (Gh150.00) for the issuance of license at designated centres. These payments must be done online on the Teacher Portal Ghana. (tpg.ntc.gov.gh)



It further announced that all in-Service teachers in this category who have not yet obtained their professional certificate have up to December 2024 to obtain their professional certificates and to qualify for this exemption. After 2024, all such teachers will be required to pass the GTLE.