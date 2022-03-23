NSS to pay personnel allowance by close of week

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

For some time now, scores of National Service Personnel took to social media to lament the delay in the disbursement of their monthly allowances.



The personnel said the issue had made life difficult for them, especially in the wake of the recent economic hardship.



However, speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Director of Corporate Affairs at National Service Secretariat, Armstrong Essah gave assurance that all personnel will be paid their January allowance by the close of this week.



He urged them to remain calm as Management works assiduously to address the concerns bedeviling the scheme.



According to the Director of Corporate Affairs at NSS, Amstrong Essah, Management understands the plight of the NSS Personnel over the delay of payment of their allowances but stressed that the scheme is experiencing major problems that cannot be discussed publicly.



He urged the public to desist from politicizing the issue since the essence of the scheme is to bring unity and cohesion to Ghana. Mr. Essah urged politicians to stay off issues regarding the NSS.



"It’s been paid, but, has not yet reflected in their e-switch accounts and so I can put it out there that by the close of the day and tomorrow the January allowances will be paid to all NSS persons then other months and arrears will follow soon.



"It was due to a certain challenge we can’t discuss with the public but fortunately it has been cleared. We want to plead with people to stop playing politics with NSS.



President of the National Service Personnel Association, NASPA, Emmanuel Frimpong Akosah who also appeared on the GTV Breakfast was excited about efforts made to pay the January allowance and that of subsequent months.



He appealed to the government to fast-track the increment of their allowances due to the prevailing economic hardship in the country.



He urged personnel to always endeavor to submit their monthly forms latest by the 15th of every Month to prevent delays in the payment process’.



"The last time our allowance was increased was somewhere in 2017 from GHC350 GHC599 now. And looking at the period from 2017 to 2022. There’s been inflation, there’s been rising cost of living and also standard of living. We are pleading with the government if something could be done about it.



Reacting to the demand for an increment of allowance for Personnel raised by NASPA, Mr. Essah disclosed that Management is working on that adding that it will be addressed in due course.